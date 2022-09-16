Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Board of Cosmetology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Trena Giddens and the reappointment of Marisol Marin to the Board of Cosmetology.

Trena Giddens

Giddens, of Quincy, is the Owner and a Stylist at Awaken 514, Inc. She has been a licensed cosmetologist for the past 34 years and is a member of the Lively College Advisory Board. Giddens earned a technical certificate from Lively Vocational-Technical School.

Marisol Marin

Marin, of Miami, is a Contracts Compliance Specialist at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. She previously served as a Cosmetology Instructor for Robert Morgan Technical College. Marin earned her bachelor’s degree from Barry University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

###