Doyle Lawson to Make Special Appearance During Inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival
EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival is set for Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, TN.
The evening celebration features an all-star lineup of award-winning, legendary, and beloved artists.
A special presentation and rare appearance by Doyle Lawson will be a highlight of the evening featuring The Grasacals, Junior Sisk Band, Po' Ramblin' Boys, Authentic Unlimited, and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.
The evening's host will be Kyle Cantrell from Sirius XM's Bluegrass Junction.
Clarke Beasley, festival organizer, says: “We are excited to launch this inaugural Bluegrass Festival at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. We have a stellar array of talent and are thrilled to be welcoming legendary Doyle Lawson back to the stage for a special honor from the city of Pigeon Forge and for some memorable performances with Authentic Unlimited. This night will launch what will become a multi-day festival next year.”
For more information and tickets, visit PFBluegrass.com.
Chloe Bussman
Chloe Bussman
