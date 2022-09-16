UPDATE #3 - DCI ASSISTING NORWALK POLICE WITH DEATH INVESTIGATION

September 16, 2022

Norwalk, Iowa - On September 15, 2022 at approximately 12:30am, the Norwalk Police Department was notified of a potential stabbing in an apartment at 608 Knoll Drive. On arrival, officers encountered a male subject who was later arrested on outstanding unrelated charges. Upon further investigation, officers located Karisa Shendelman, with multiple stab wounds, deceased inside the apartment. The deceased was 31 years old.

The investigation is being treated as a homicide and is ongoing. At this time there have been no criminal charges issued. There remains no danger to the public related to this incident.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the police department with the investigation.

Norwalk, Iowa - This is not a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It is being distributed on behalf of the Norwalk Police Department as a result of the Division of Criminal Investigation's participation in this investigation.

Norwalk, Iowa - At approximately 0030 hours on September 15th, Norwalk officers were dispatched to a report of a death in the 600 Blk of Knoll Drive. Agents from the DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation. There is no danger to the public.

There is no additional information at this time. Further details will be released later today.