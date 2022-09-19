sikka.ai's ONE API Wins 2022 Best in Health APIs Award
The Sikka ONE API wins a Best in Health APIs award, cementing an early leadership position as infrastructure as a service in the retail healthcare marketplace.
Sikka ONE API is helping engineers & API professionals build the future of APIs and the API economy in the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sikka.ai announces that their Sikka ONE API has won a 2022 API Award in the Best in Health APIs category. The 2022 API Awards celebrate the incredible technical innovation, adoption and reception in the API & Microservices industries and use by a global developer community.
This award marks the third time in five years that the Sikka ONE API, which allows companies and developers to deploy applications to over 90% of the dental, veterinary, orthodontics, oral surgery, chiropractic and optometry industries, has won the award. The previous API Awards were presented in 2017 and 2019.
"The Sikka ONE API is used by eight of the top fifteen DSOs, large veterinary groups and tens of thousands of practices across the United States and Canada. About fifty companies have built applications useful to dentists, veterinarians, optometrists, chiropractors, physicians and more. We are thankful to the amazing sikka.ai team that has made this happen," said Vijay Sikka, CEO & Founder of sikka.ai
The 2022 API Awards received hundreds of nominations, and the Advisory Board to the API Awards have selected the Sikka ONE API based on three criteria: (1) attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry; (2) general regard and use by the developer & engineering community; and (3) being a technical leader in its sector for innovation.
“Sikka ONE API is helping engineers & API professionals build the future of APIs and the API economy in the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today’s cloud-based software and hardware are increasingly powered by API-centric architecture and platforms. Sikka ONE API’s win here at the 2022 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global API ecosystem,” said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World & the 2022 API Awards.
The 2022 API Awards will be presented at the 2022 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2022 (Oct 25-27 and Nov. 1-3), the world’s largest API & microservices conference & expo -- and the largest event for the API economy -- in its 11th year, with over 4,000 attendees.
About sikka.ai
Sikka Software is helping to rethink the important retail healthcare market using an award-winning single API cloud platform with Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics. Sort of like Stripe in payments and Twilio in communications, Sikka focuses on non-physician practices in dentistry, veterinary, optometry, chiropractic, orthodontics and oral surgery.
Sikka Software now has 35,000 practice installations and 120 million patients on its platform. The Sikka API Platform connects to 96% of the retail healthcare market and all practice management systems and financial systems practices use. There are 50 apps built by suppliers (many of them Fortune 500) on the Sikka platform and 4 apps that Sikka has built on its own. The company's vision is to become a global, real-time, platform that connects and empowers the patients, providers and suppliers.
