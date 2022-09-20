New Online Memory Service Cuts Standard Wait Time for Alzheimer’s Dementia Treatment By 98.8%
Patients can access virtual doctor visits for diagnosis, ongoing assessments, memory loss prescriptions, and cognitive therapy
We want to spread awareness that beginning care for brain health early has the greatest potential to alter the trajectory of your future and quality of life as you age.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To see a specialist, people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias must currently wait approximately six to 12 months, with recent projections estimating that this wait will increase to 50 months in just a couple of years from now. This is a shocking statistic, as people will have to wait more than four years just to see a specialist. Patients who are dual-eligible for Medicare/Medicaid in about 44 US states can expect an additional two- to four-month wait on top of that.
The rapid growth in reports of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on brain health, has caused concern for patients and loved ones impacted by these brain conditions. Yet this trend should alarm everyone.
According to the annual report released by the Alzheimer’s Association, 1 in 3 seniors die with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. Alzheimer’s is the only cause of death among the top 10 causes of death in the US with no cure yet. But, with specialized care, there are ways to effectively manage and reduce the risk of developing these conditions.
The current health care system, however, has proven that it is not equipped to provide the specialized care needed for the overwhelming number of patients seeking brain health care. The industry is dramatically understaffed, with a recent report by the Society of Actuaries declaring half the country a “dementia neurology desert”.
Recently, Dr. Joel Salinas, MD, a former endowed assistant professor of neurology at NYU Langone, co-founded Isaac Health to respond to this worldwide dementia crisis. Isaac Health offers specialized memory and brain health care through virtual doctor visits for patients with concerns or health problems related to memory loss, Alzheimer’s disease, and other dementias.
Isaac Health consists of a world-class team of medical doctors, licensed therapists, care coordinators, and neuropsychologists, who are available to provide high quality, convenient, and affordable care within 24 to 48 hours.
“Our mission at Isaac Health is to provide accessible high-quality medical care and expert resources for patients and caregivers impacted by these brain diseases,” said Dr. Joel Salinas, MD, now Chief Medical Officer at Isaac Health. “We want to spread awareness that beginning care for brain health early has the greatest potential to alter the trajectory of your future and quality of life as you age.”
Isaac Health is now fully serving patients in New York, Florida, and North Carolina with plans for further expansion. Services are covered by most health insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid.
“Getting ahead of these tragic diseases is now much easier, as Isaac Health offers medical care from the comfort and privacy of your own home,” Dr. Salinas added. “We’ve made it possible to make an ‘annual brain health check-up’ as common and consistent as routine, annual physicals that people already do to find early signs of cancer or heart issues. Knowing your brain’s health status is critical, because if you don’t know about it, then you can’t do anything about it. Ultimately, these conditions can be managed and, in many cases, our lives depend on it.”
Learn more about Isaac Health and find resources on Alzheimer’s and other dementias at www.myisaachealth.com.
About Isaac Health
Isaac Health is a specialized online memory health service that arranges for patients to meet with a telehealth clinician who can diagnose and treat memory loss, Alzheimer’s dementia, and other related conditions. Isaac Health provides medical care and cognitive therapy for patients in New York, Florida, and North Carolina who are concerned about symptoms of dementia. For more information, visit www.myisaachealth.com and follow along @isaachealth.
