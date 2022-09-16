CareAvailability.com expands to Wyoming to search for Senior Housing and Care
CareAvailability site expands into Wyoming to help families navigate an additional 130 care and senior housing options.
We built this site for families seeking care for a loved one, or hospital caregivers needing to discharge senior patients in a timely manner”PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability is proud to announce its expansion into Wyoming, further providing its real-time availability of senior housing options in the Mountain West. CareAvailability is a new industry standard, providing a one-stop site for families and caregivers to search available senior housing and care in their area. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. This database of resources is quickly growing into new states across the country monthly.
— Amy Schmidt
This is a free online resource that lists every provider in the area and allows them to report and update when care specialists and rooms become available for all levels of senior care and housing. Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to allow them to create extensive lists of care options, as families and caregivers self-navigate searching for care providers. Rather than care providers needing to manage multiple paid sites, CareAvailability is a full proof and accessible resource for all care needs, as they do not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
CareAvailability serves to assist families in the stressful time of needing to find new care resources for loved ones. Accessing and understanding the right level of care can be overwhelming and confusing, as all states have different terminology and qualities that designate a certain level of care. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging. Families can build a comprehensive list of all levels of senior care with no need to provide personal details, significantly increasing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
“We built this site for families seeking care for a loved one, or hospital caregivers needing to discharge senior patients in a timely manner,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. Ms. Schmidt further explains, “by simply searching the site and finding available providers in real-time, those looking for care can rely on the most relevant options for their needs in one place at no cost to them.”
CareAvailability’s expansion to Wyoming means an additional 130 providers are now listed in the database of resources. This includes more than: 30 assisted living communities, 40 skilled nursing facilities, and over 60 home health and hospice agencies.
The site also provides detailed information about licensing and regulations to help families better navigate elder care issues. A few helpful resources are the articles on Navigating Assisted Living, and insight about Adult Care Homes.
About Care Availability
Care Availability is a website dedicated to helping seniors, their families, and healthcare professional find care in real time. Specific questions can be directed to the Care Availability Team’s contact page or connect with them on Facebook.
