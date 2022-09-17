Four New Jersey Municipalities Hire Max Spann to Auction Properties
Auctions scheduled to conclude October 12th
...the process of returning real estate to the marketplace is a win-win situation.”ANNANDALE, NJ, USA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. is pleased to announce the upcoming Government ordered October Multi-Parcel Auction on October 12th. The New Jersey properties are located in the Towns of Somerville (Somerset County), Belvidere (Warren County), City of Burlington (Burlington County), and Township of Washington (Gloucester County). The municipalities are converting tax repossessed properties from government owned to privately owned. This accomplishes many goals including putting non-revenue producing assets back on the tax rolls, reducing Municipality liabilities, and taking fallow properties and having the private sector put them to use.
NJ Statute N.J.S.A. 40A:12-13(a). requires that Municipalities put their properties no longer needed for public use up for public auction. Anyone can bid on the properties as long as they adhere to the terms of the sale.
• The Borough of Somerville, Somerset County: The residential redevelopment site is ready for rehabilitation. Somerville has evolved as a top transit town with an exciting downtown revival with new housing, restaurants, and shops. This property is close to the NJ Transit Station, and the Main Street Downtown.
• The Town of Belvidere, Warren County: A former printing facility, this 6,431+/- SF commercial building sits on two lots, totaling 0.43+/- Acres. The town is currently pursuing the property as a redevelopment zone. Belvidere, the County seat, is a charming small town along the Delaware River. Property Previews are scheduled for Wednesday, September 21st from 12-noon to 2PM.
• City of Burlington, Burlington County: A 1,750+/- SF residence that is ready for rehabilitation. This 1.5 story house has a single car garage on 0.28+/-acre lot. This property is convenient for Philadelphia commuters via the Burlington Bristol Bridge to I-95 and close to Route 130, I-295, and the NJ Turnpike. Property Previews are scheduled for Thursday, September 22nd and Thursday, September 29th from 12-noon to 2PM.
• Township of Washington, Gloucester County: This single-story home on 0.23+/- acres is ready for rehab. Located in a quiet neighborhood, the property is within close proximity to Rowan University, Glassboro, Williamstown, and the Atlantic City Expressway. Property Previews are scheduled for Thursday, September 22nd and Thursday, September 29th from 12-noon to 2PM.
The properties will be sold in online only Auctions concluding Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:00AM. Bidders may bid on their computer or through the Max Spann phone app. Property Information Packages with terms and online bidding instructions are available by visiting www.maxspann.com or calling 888-299-1438.
“Having represented over 100 different government entities in New Jersey alone, the process of returning real estate to the marketplace is a win-win situation,” said Max Spann, Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “The Towns receive a big cash infusion and going forward tax ratable and the market has a terrific investment opportunity.”
Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co., a nationally acclaimed auction firm, features hundreds of properties for sale in New Jersey and the Northeast. For more information about this and other auctions, visit www.maxspann.com, the go-to platform for Government Real Estate Sales or follow Max Spann on Facebook and Twitter/MaxSpann.
