Project: SMILE Founded by Entrepreneur Eric Tippetts Helps Feed Over 189,000 Children through Social Business Models

Many tech companies are in business purely for profits, but I centered my social technology companies around giving back.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Tippetts, renowned entrepreneur, published author, motivational speaker, and global influencer, has dedicated his businesses to sustainable social impact by committing to feeding hungry children through his Project: SMILE outreach program. Tippetts is pleased to announce an important milestone of feeding more than 189,000 children to date.
“Many tech companies are in business purely for profits, but I centered my social technology companies around giving back,” said Eric Tippetts, founder of Rocket Recruiting and The Abundance Pub. “I am on a mission to help eliminate malnutrition for families in need, and create sustainable social impact through my businesses. By using technology daily through Rocket Recruiting and supporting The Abundance Pub, everyone is an alliance for a greater cause.”
Tippetts’ businesses are rooted in uniting everyone to help give back to the community.
The Abundance Pub website and “Pubcast” podcast provide readers and listeners with daily positivity and hope. Each weekly Pubcast episode features industry leaders discussing their personal stories and tips for fostering success, abundance and happiness. Tippetts has pledged to donate to a charity that feeds 1,000 children for each Pubcast release.
The Rocket Recruiting mobile app helps network marketers become profitable and successful in their business within seven days; and foster respect, retention and purpose within the communities they serve. The app is for entrepreneurs who are focused on being purpose-driven with social causes that are integrated into the experience of technology.
When users track their daily activities and hit 10 activities daily, the system rewards the user with a “smile,” each smile contributing to one child being fed through the Project: SMILE program.
Learn more about Rocket Recruiting at rocketrecruitingapp.com, and find The Abundance Pub and Pubcast at theabundancepub.com.
About Rocket Recruiting
Rocket Recruiting is the #1 MLM recruiting app founded by Eric Tippetts, a renowned entrepreneur and thought leader who is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs while giving back to the community. The app provides a simple dashboard, one-click sales funnels, recruiting videos, lead management, an accountability tracker, and more, to make managing your business quick and easy. Each user who uses Rocket Recruiting and completes 10 daily activities will earn “smiles” that contribute to feeding a child in need. For more information, visit www.rocketrecruitingapp.com.
About The Abundance Pub
The Abundance Pub is an online media resource for daily positivity founded by Eric Tippetts, a renowned entrepreneur and thought leader, dedicated to spreading joy throughout the world. The Abundance Pub serves as a repository of positive news articles, blogs, podcasts, masterclasses and tips to help people live their best lives. The brand’s Pubcast is a weekly interview with influential people sharing their stories of success and wellbeing; and with each episode release, Eric Tippetts contributes to a charity that will feed 1,000 children per episode. For more information, visit www.theabundancepub.com and follow along on social media @TheAbundancePub.
