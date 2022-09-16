Submit Release
4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet September 19

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 1 p.m. Monday, September 19, to discuss the next steps in filling a new district magistrate judge position in Coffey County after a nominee withdrew their application.  

The new magistrate judge position was among the positions certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. 

The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties. 
 
Public access 
 
The meeting is open to the public. To listen: 

Accommodation 

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible: 
 
ADA Coordinator 
ADA@kscourts.org 
785-296-2256 
TTY at 711 
 
Eligibility requirements 
 
A nominee for district magistrate judge must be: 

  • a resident of Coffey County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months. 


The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission will then appoint a district magistrate judge.  
 
Term of office 
 
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term. 
 
Nominating commission 
 
The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Ianne Dickinson and Forrest Lowry, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.

