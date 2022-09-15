2022-09-15 14:18:30.233 Chesterfield Retailer Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

2022-09-15 14:18:30.233

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at On the Run, 1789 Clarkson Road in Chesterfield, for the July 13 drawing.

The lucky winner, who matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Sept. 9. The winning numbers on July 13 were 22, 23, 36, 47 and 63 with a Powerball number of 2.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

