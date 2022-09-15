Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,198 in the last 365 days.

2022-09-15 14:18:30.233 Chesterfield Retailer Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

2022-09-15 14:18:30.233

Story Photo

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased at On the Run, 1789 Clarkson Road in Chesterfield, for the July 13 drawing. 

The lucky winner, who matched four out of five white-ball numbers, as well as the Powerball number, claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Sept. 9. The winning numbers on July 13 were 22, 23, 36, 47 and 63 with a Powerball number of 2. 

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com. 

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.
 

You just read:

2022-09-15 14:18:30.233 Chesterfield Retailer Sells $50,000 Powerball Ticket

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.