2022-09-15 14:08:55.16 Car Trouble Leads to $100,000 Scratchers Prize

An overheated car led to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Fun 5s” Scratchers game. The winner explained his car was running warmer than usual, so he decided to stop at Casey’s General Store, 403 Washington St., in Doniphan. It was there that he purchased the winning ticket. 

The player recalled having to pause as he scratched the ticket because the prizes continued getting bigger. It wasn’t until the gas station attendant scanned the ticket that he realized how much he’d actually won.

“She told me I won $100,000, and I was like, ‘Sweet mother Jesus.’” he shared. “I guess it was my day. 

He plans to use the winnings to purchase a new vehicle. 

Fun 5s” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $5.2 million in unclaimed prizes. Since the game became available in April, players have won more than $11.4 million of the game’s offered prizes.

In FY21, players who purchased tickets in Ripley County won more than $2.6 million in total Missouri Lottery prizes. Missouri Lottery retailers in the county received more than $247,000 in commissions and bonuses, and education programs in the county received more than $1.1 million in appropriated Lottery proceeds.
 

