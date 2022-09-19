TurningPoint Executive Search Placement Wins Brand Genius of the Year
Adweek announced TurningPoint Executive Search KIA VP of Marketing placement, Russell Wager, as a 2022 Brand Genius Award recipient.
It is a privilege and an honor to be included among the class of 2022 Adweek Brand Genius Award recipients. This honor is one for which I am not solely responsible.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adweek announced TurningPoint Executive Search KIA placement, Russell Wager, as a 2022 Brand Genius Award recipient. TurningPoint placed Wagner as the Director of Advertising and Media in 2019 after presenting some of the nation’s top marketing professionals. Wager demonstrated the expertise, creativity, and innovative thinking KIA was looking for. He was quickly promoted to Vice President, Marketing and has propelled the brand forward exponentially.
— Russell Wagner
He and the Kia America marketing organization were recognized for implementing high profile marketing partnerships with the Television Academy/EMMY Awards, activations with national network shows including "America's Got Talent," raising Kia's profile through expanded CSR initiatives, and utilization of new and emerging technologies including NFTs in creative campaigns for the Super Bowl as well as new model launches.
"It is a privilege and an honor to be included among the class of 2022 Adweek Brand Genius Award recipients," said Wager. "This honor is one for which I am not solely responsible. I share this award with the talented team of Kia America professionals and innovative and creative agency partners we work with side-by-side each and every day."
About TurningPoint Executive Search
Based from Coast to Coast, our team of executive recruiters offers more than 80 years of combined experience in recruiting, human resources, sales, marketing, training, and management. By combining a local presence with national search capabilities, TurningPoint Executive Search has built a reputation as a world-class executive search firm. Our access to Global Resources uniquely positions us to work with companies of all sizes, industries, and structures. As a TurningPoint Executive Search partner, we will help you to identify, attract, and retain tomorrow’s leaders today.
Whether you are a company seeking to fill a challenging position through an effective and targeted exec search process, or a professional looking for support to connect with your ideal employer, our executive search firm was built with you in mind.
Elaine Rosen
TurningPoint Executive Search
+1 760-994-5327
email us here