PennDOT to Repair Victory Avenue Bridge Over Septa in Upper Darby Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 22 to repair the bridge carrying Victory Avenue over SEPTA's Norristown high speed line in Upper Darby Township, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Due to the nature of construction, Victory Avenue motorists will experience a traffic lane shift in both directions between Route 3 (West Chester Pike) and the Philadelphia County line beginning Thursday, September 22, through the completion of the project scheduled for November.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor will repair spalling of the bridge deck; remove rusting and debris; and partially rebuild the retaining wall. The 91-year-old structure carries an average of 12,140 vehicles a day.

The Victory Avenue bridge is one of eight structures in Bucks, Chester, Montgomery, and Delaware counties that PennDOT is repairing/replacing under a $6.5 million project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Saginaw Road over Big Elk Creek in East Nottingham and New London townships, Chester County;

Richlandtown Pike over Cooks Creek in Springfield Township, Bucks County; and

U.S. 1 and I-295 Interchange ramps;

Barnsley Road over branch of Northeast Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County;

Lower State Road over branch of Mill Creek in Doylestown Township, Bucks County;



5th Street over Little Elk Creek in East Nottingham Township, Chester County; and

Washington Lane over branch of Pennypack Creek in Lower Moreland, Montgomery County.



Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on the bridge/culvert improvement project.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

