Resurfacing Project to Begin Next Week on River Road/Water Street in Manor Township, Lancaster County

Harrisburg, PA – A 3-mile resurfacing project is set to begin next week on River Road/Water Street (Route 3030) in Manor Township, Lancaster County. Weather permitting, the contractor will begin work on Monday, September 19.



This project consists of asphalt resurfacing, base repairs, drainage replacement, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 3030 from the intersection with Letort Road (Route 3032) to the intersection with Penn Street (Route 999).







Work beginning Monday includes tree trimming. There will be lane restrictions during daylight hours with flaggers providing traffic control.





Pipe replacement work is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with multiple pipes being replaced throughout the project limits.





There will be three separate weekend closures with detours during the project. Updates will be issued prior to the implementation of the detours.





Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.





This project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023.





Pennsy Supply, Inc., of Harrisburg is the prime contractor on this $1,522,897 project.







MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, District 8 Press Officer, 717-418-5018



