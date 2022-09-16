Line Painting Operations Saturday, Next Week in District 11

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Saturday, September 17 and Monday through Friday, September 19-23 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following locations:

Allegheny County

Route 8 in Wilkinsburg Borough

Route 380 in the Municipality of Penn Hills

Route 791 (Rodi Road) in Churchill Borough and the Municipality of Penn Hills

Route 2051 (Brinton Road) in various municipalities

Route 2058 (Swissvale Avenue/Montier Street/Robinson Boulevard/Saltsburg Road) in various municipalities

Route 2060 (Aber Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

Route 2061(Jefferson Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

Route 2064 (Lime Hollow Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

Route 2065 (Thompson Road) in various municipalities

Route 2083 (Braddock Avenue) in East Pittsburgh Borough

Route 2104 (Churchill Road) in Churchill Borough

Route 2110 (Penn Avenue) in Wilkinsburg and Churchill boroughs

Route 2112 (Electric Avenue) in East Pittsburgh and North Braddock boroughs

Route 2120 (Brinton Road) in Edgewood and Wilkinsburg boroughs

Beaver County

Lawrence County

Route 18 in various municipalities

I-79 in Plain Grove Township

Route 208 in various municipalities

I-376 in various municipalities

US 422 between Union Township and Shenango Township

Route 422 between Union Township and Ohio

Route 956 between Scott Township and Wilmington Borough

Additionally, work will occur on Saturday, September 17 from approximately 6 a.m. to noon in the following locations:

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

