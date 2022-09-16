Submit Release
News Search

There were 965 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,254 in the last 365 days.

Line Painting Operations Saturday, Next Week in District 11

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that line painting operations on various roadways in Lawrence, Beaver and Allegheny counties will occur Saturday, September 17 and Monday through Friday, September 19-23 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the following locations:

Allegheny County

  • Route 8 in Wilkinsburg Borough

  • Route 380 in the Municipality of Penn Hills

  • Route 791 (Rodi Road) in Churchill Borough and the Municipality of Penn Hills

  • Route 2051 (Brinton Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 2058 (Swissvale Avenue/Montier Street/Robinson Boulevard/Saltsburg Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 2060 (Aber Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

  • Route 2061(Jefferson Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

  • Route 2064 (Lime Hollow Road) in the Municipality of Penn Hills

  • Route 2065 (Thompson Road) in various municipalities

  • Route 2083 (Braddock Avenue) in East Pittsburgh Borough

  • Route 2104 (Churchill Road) in Churchill Borough

  • Route 2110 (Penn Avenue) in Wilkinsburg and Churchill boroughs

  • Route 2112 (Electric Avenue) in East Pittsburgh and North Braddock boroughs

  • Route 2120 (Brinton Road) in Edgewood and Wilkinsburg boroughs

Beaver County

Lawrence County

  • Route 18 in various municipalities

  • I-79 in Plain Grove Township

  • Route 208 in various municipalities

  • I-376 in various municipalities

  • US 422 between Union Township and Shenango Township

  • Route 422 between Union Township and Ohio

  • Route 956 between Scott Township and Wilmington Borough

Additionally, work will occur on Saturday, September 17 from approximately 6 a.m. to noon in the following locations: 

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area. 

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

Line Painting Operations Saturday, Next Week in District 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.