EB Route 22 Ramp to NB I-81 in Dauphin County to Reopen Sunday

Ramp was closed for preservation work; detour to be lifted

Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that the ramp from eastbound Route 22 to northbound Interstate 81 in Dauphin County is scheduled to reopen by 6:00 AM Sunday, September 18, weather permitting.







The ramp was closed in mid-July for rehabilitation work. When the ramp reopens, a detour in place since the closure began will be lifted.





This work is part of a project that includes bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign and sign structure replacements, and other miscellaneous construction on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81 in the city.





Deblin, Inc., of Mechanicsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $9,884,046 project. This project is expected to be completed by October 27, 2023.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.





