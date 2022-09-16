U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) North Inner Right Lane Closure Next Week for Inlet Repair in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – U.S.1 (Roosevelt Boulevard) northbound inner lane motorists will encounter a 24/7 right lane closure between Welsh Road and Grant Avenue in Philadelphia, from 9:00 AM, Monday, September 19, through 3:00 PM, Friday, September 23, for inlet repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

