Monroe County: Lane Restriction on Sullivan Trail
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road name: Sullivan Trail at Interstate 80
Between: - and -
Type of work: Bridge Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Sullivan Trail at Interstate 80 will be in a single lane conditions for bridge repairs. The lane will be restricted until repairs can be made. Please use caution and traffic delays are possible.
Start date: 9/9/22
Est completion date:
Restrictions in effect (time of day):
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.
MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.
# # #