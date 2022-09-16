Submit Release
Monroe County: Lane Restriction on Sullivan Trail

County:  Monroe

Municipality:  Pocono Twp. 

Road name:  Sullivan Trail at Interstate 80

Between:  - and -

Type of work:  Bridge Repair

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  24 Hours

Restriction:  Sullivan Trail at Interstate 80 will be in a single lane conditions for bridge repairs. The lane will be restricted until repairs can be made. Please use caution and traffic delays are possible. 

Start date:  9/9/22

Est completion date:  

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  

Will rain cause delays?  No

Change/Update:  

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #



