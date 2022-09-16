Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates Constitution Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis marked the 235th anniversary of the signing of our nation’s Constitution, which will be commemorated tomorrow, September 17th. To download a video of his remarks courtesy Governor’s Press Office, click Today, Governor Ron DeSantis marked the 235anniversary of the signing of our nation’s Constitution, which will be commemorated tomorrow, September 17. To download a video of his remarks courtesy Governor’s Press Office, click here

“Hello, this is Governor Ron DeSantis, and I want to wish you a happy Constitution Day. 235 years ago, the Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia to answer a very simple question: Could we have a society based on the idea that we are a nation of laws, not a nation of men? Based on the idea that our rights come from our creator, not from the government? Or were we forever destined to live under various forms of despotism? And it was not easy. They had to compromise. They had to struggle. But, at the end of the day, they produced the best constitution that had ever been written. As the convention was coming to an end, and there were many times during the convention where they didn’t think they’d get a constitution at all, Benjamin Franklin looked to the front of the room where George Washington had sat. He pointed to the chair where Washington sat, and on that chair, on the back of it, was a sun that was only halfway visible, and Franklin said: For the life of me, I couldn’t figure out during this whole time, whether that was a rising sun or a setting sun. Well, now that we’ve agreed to this constitution, I know that that is a rising sun, signifying a great new dawn of Liberty, for our new nation. Have a happy Constitution Day, and don’t take for granted the fact that we have a strong, constitutional foundation.”