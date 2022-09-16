Oregon DOJ Launches Downloadable Q/A on Oregon Abortion Laws

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v Wade, tossing out fifty years of a nationwide constitutional right to abortion, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has launched a downloadable “Q and A” on Oregon’s abortion laws in both English and Spanish.

“While we are living in a time of uncertainty, we want everybody to know that abortion is SAFE, ACCESSIBLE and—most importantly—LEGAL in Oregon,” said AG Rosenblum. “I hope anybody with questions about abortion access in Oregon will utilize and share this easy-to-understand resource. We are also working hard to provide more resources for Oregonians and others seeking reproductive healthcare in this post-Dobbs era.”

Questions answered in the resource guide include:

Does Oregon impose any legal restrictions on access to abortion? Can I obtain an abortion in Oregon if I am not an Oregon resident? Can I be turned away for abortion services in Oregon if I am undocumented or a lawful permanent resident? If I live in Oregon, will my insurance pay for my abortion? Can I get an abortion if I don’t have health insurance, cannot afford insurance, and/or do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan? Can I get a medication abortion in Oregon using telemedicine? Is my decision to have an abortion in Oregon private? Do I have the right to confidential communication with my health insurance plan? Can I be prosecuted for helping an out-of-state resident obtain an abortion in Oregon? Where can I go if I have additional questions about reproductive health care in Oregon?

AG Rosenblum is a national leader of reproductive justice and access to abortion. Last month, Oregon defended abortion access in Texas and Idaho with two amicus (“friend of the court”) briefs. Read AG Rosenblum’s full statement after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson here.