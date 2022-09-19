The Loop Marketing in Chicago, Illinois Wins Gold in the 2022 dotCOMM Awards
I am very proud of our team's efforts for all of our clients, but for our team to win such a prestigious award on such a great impact project is a testament to great teamwork and creativity”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loop Marketing has won gold in the 2022 dotCOMM Awards, an international competition that honors excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The Loop Marketing team won the gold prize in the "Content Marketing - Best Single Blog Post" category for their work on a client project in the emergency preparedness industry.
"I am very proud of our team's efforts for all of our clients, but for our team to win such a prestigious award on such a great impact project is a testament to great teamwork and creativity," said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist for The Loop Marketing.
The dotCOMM Awards are given out annually and are “the most-recognized and highly-regarded evaluators of creative work in the world”. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which has been administering creative competitions for over 28 years. During that time, the organization has judged over 300,000 entries from 135 countries worldwide. For more information about the awards, please visit: https://enter.dotcommawards.com/winners/.
It was previously announced that The Loop Marketing was selected as a finalist in the US Search Awards, a national competition that recognizes excellence in digital marketing. The Loop Marketing team was selected as a finalist in the "Best Use of Content Marketing" category. The awards ceremony and announcement of the winner for that award will be held live in Las Vegas on October 13th, 2022.
About The Loop Marketing:
The Loop Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. We help businesses of all sizes connect with their customers online through intuitive website design, SEO, content marketing, social media, and paid advertising. Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow, and we're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the US Search Awards. For more information, please visit: https://www.theloopmarketing.com/.
