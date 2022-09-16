GMSDC kicks off the 3rd observance of Minority Business Opportunity Week in Georgia
State and local governments join in weeklong commemoration of the contributions of minority business
We are grateful for the state’s willingness to join us in honoring the minority companies who are so vital to the economic health of our Great State.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council (GMSDC), in partnership with the state of Georgia and area cities and counties, is gearing up to observe the 3rd annual observance of Minority Business Opportunity Week (MBOW) on September 19 – 23, 2022. MBOW is a weeklong recognition of the rich history, substantial achievements and numerous contributions of the minority business community to Georgia’s economy. Originally spearheaded by the GMSDC in 2021, the celebration features a weeklong slate of events, panels, commemorations and activities focused on the integral role that minority businesses play.
The state of Georgia has been widely recognized as a positive climate for minority business, primarily due to a business-friendly climate, significant technological advancement and strong state economic development policies that have spurred unprecedented numbers of entrepreneurial ventures and minority business startups. The GMSDC, Georgia’s leading advocacy organization for supplier diversity and minority business development, is now in its 47th year of helping to create jobs and stimulate Georgia’s economy by facilitating business partnerships between Minority Business Enterprises and the corporations and governmental entities in Georgia.
Georgia and the Atlanta region are both near the top of national rankings for the number of minority business enterprises and the percentage of local small businesses that are minority-owned. The rich civil rights legacy of the region has served as a catalyst for some of the world’s largest and most influential minority firms, many of whom win regional and national awards annually for operational excellence, consistent revenue growth and peak performance in a wide array of industries. The quality of Georgia’s Supplier Diversity community is reflected in the GMSDC having been named the National Minority Supplier Development Council’s 2022 Council of the Year, the third such honor in the last 12 years.
The State of Georgia leads the way in proclaiming this important week of observation and recognition, having recently added a Supplier Diversity leadership position to the Department of Administrative Services. Governor Brian Kemp is a staunch proponent of business development in Georgia, ranked the Number 1 state for business in the nation for several years now. Stacey Key, the President and CEO of the GMSDC, appreciates the state’s efforts to level the procurement playing field. “For all of Georgia’s many economic achievements, the minority participation in state contracts still lags the population statistics. This appointment is a dynamic first step in accelerating the pace of opportunity for small and diverse businesses in Georgia. We are grateful for the state’s willingness to join us in honoring the minority companies who are so vital to the economic health of our Great State.”
In addition to the State of Georgia, cities and counties across the region have set aside the week of September 19th for the observation of MBOW. They include:
City of Atlanta
Clayton County
Cobb County
Dekalb County Fulton County
Georgia Legislative Black Caucus
Georgia State Senate
Gwinnett County
Henry County
