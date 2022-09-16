Mark Kollar Brings Retirement & Income Radio To Chicago
Mark is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Kollar is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio on WLS, 890AM. As the host of the Retirement & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
Mark Kollar is a well-known financial educator in the Chicago area and the host of the popular weekly financial radio show, Retirement and Income Radio. He is sought after throughout Illinois for his expertise in retirement planning and retirement income planning. His clients include United Airlines, AT&T, McDonald's, Chicago Transit Authority, and HFC retirees.
Mark is a Registered Financial Consultant and a Certified Estate Planning Professional and has pledged always to put the needs of his clients above his own. As a retirement and income planning specialist, Mark assists retirees and those near retirement, protect their savings, reduce income taxes and taxes on social security benefits and create a retirement income guaranteed to last as long as they do.
Mark graduated from the Loyola University of Chicago, receiving his B.B.A. degree. He has been married to his wife, Elaine, for over 32 years, and they have three daughters. In his spare time, Mark and Elaine enjoy traveling, sailing, and long walks on the beach.
Join others who have benefited from listening to Mark's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
Mark Kollar
Kollar Insurance Services, LLC
+1 (847) 386-2010
support@kollarinsuranceservices.com