Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,250 in the last 365 days.

Mark Kollar Brings Retirement & Income Radio To Chicago

Sundays 5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Mark is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Kollar is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Retirement & Income Radio on WLS, 890AM. As the host of the Retirement & Income Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts. 

Mark Kollar is a well-known financial educator in the Chicago area and the host of the popular weekly financial radio show, Retirement and Income Radio. He is sought after throughout Illinois for his expertise in retirement planning and retirement income planning. His clients include United Airlines, AT&T, McDonald's, Chicago Transit Authority, and HFC retirees.

Mark is a Registered Financial Consultant and a Certified Estate Planning Professional and has pledged always to put the needs of his clients above his own. As a retirement and income planning specialist, Mark assists retirees and those near retirement, protect their savings, reduce income taxes and taxes on social security benefits and create a retirement income guaranteed to last as long as they do.

Mark graduated from the Loyola University of Chicago, receiving his B.B.A. degree. He has been married to his wife, Elaine, for over 32 years, and they have three daughters. In his spare time, Mark and Elaine enjoy traveling, sailing, and long walks on the beach.

Join others who have benefited from listening to Mark's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.

Mark Kollar
Kollar Insurance Services, LLC
+1 (847) 386-2010
support@kollarinsuranceservices.com

You just read:

Mark Kollar Brings Retirement & Income Radio To Chicago

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.