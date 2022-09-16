New Music From DIXSON - Vanity Fair Declares This Year As DIXSON’s “Most Significant”
Listen To 004DAISY HERE (Post & Share)
Watch The Music Video “Cherry Sorbet” HERE (Post & Share)
Today, DIXSON releases his EP 004DAISY. The EP is on the heels of the release of lead single “Cherry Sorbet” which featured R&B artist Sevyn Streeter and debuted with a stunning music video on Aug. 23. The video was directed by Weird Life. Fresh off his Oscar-nominated song, “Be Alive,” which he co-wrote with Beyoncé for the film King Richard and her performance of the record at this year’s Academy Awards, DIXSON released “Cherry Sorbet” back in May. DIXSON also contributed as a writer on Beyoncé’s latest record-shattering album, RENAISSANCE, with credits on “Virgo’s Groove,” and “Pure/Honey.” BET has proclaimed that “DIXSON’s foray into the limelight is coming at the perfect time.” Among some of the EP’s remarkable music are stand-out tracks “Heat” featuring Tinashe, “Barely,” and “Day-Off.”
On Thursday, Sept. 15 an Uproxx Sessions performance by DIXSON debuted online. Most recently, DIXSON captivated fans with a stellar performance at the famed Made In America festival in the City of Brotherly Love this past Labor Day weekend. He also won over an impressive crowd earlier at this past year’s Essence Festival.
DIXSON describes the new project defiantly saying “I’m not trying to be R&B’s personal Jesus. I’m not as worried about R&B as the rappers and white boys are. 004DAISY is the beta, my own version of freedom. If you let them, they will box you in. This is me boxing back. Round 1. Punching mediocre square in the jaw. My drive is expanding. From God’s ears to yours. Enjoy.”
Roc Nation Co-President Shari Bryant shares “Who DIXSON is, what he represents, along with his indescribable talent, is what we envision when speaking of Roc Nation’s growing label division. We are excited to play a role in developing DIXSON into a legacy artist. His name will go down in history.”
Deadline correctly said, “Don’t peg DIXSON as a newcomer though – He has a stacked resumé.” Indeed, he does because as a Roc Nation signee, the 11-instrument playing talent has been recognized for years from his extraordinary work as a producer and vocal arranger. He’s quietly had a huge impact in entertainment making his mark across multiple genres. He has collaborated on projects with Chance The Rapper, Pharrell, Vic Mensa, Justin Bieber, YEBBA and several others. Now he has added Beyoncé to his discography.” DIXSON just earned an Oscar nod for his song with Beyoncé.
TRACKLIST & FEATURES
1. DAY-OFF
2. HEAT ft. Tinashe
3. BARELY
4. ARE YOU REALLY THERE? ft. Vic Mensa & Michael Armstead
5. MOVIESTAR
6. LA NOCTURNE
7. ONLY-1
8. BUTTERFLY ft. Stolen Nova
9. CHERRY SORBET ft. Sevyn
10. SWEETER ft. DJ Dahi
MUSIC VIDEO CREDITS
Directed by: Weird Life
Produced by: Weird Life Films & Kristen Brancaccio
Editor: Ryan Ohm
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boF6zsKaMpU
For press inquiries on DIXSON please contact:
Yvette Noel-Schure
Schure Media Group
yns@schuremediagroup.com
