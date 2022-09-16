MOLLI SURGICAL NAMES ANANTH RAVI, PhD AS PRESIDENT AND CEO

MOLLI Surgical today announced that Ananth Ravi, PhD has been named President and CEO of the company.

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOLLI Surgical today announced that Ananth Ravi, PhD has been named President and CEO of the company. Ananth is the co-founder of MOLLI and one of the inventors of the localization technology that resulted in the creation of MOLLI Surgical.

"It has been my honor to work with the talented team at MOLLI Surgical since its inception, and I am confident that we will continue to set the standard for patient-centred precision surgery," said Ananth. "We have much work ahead of us, as we re-imagine precision surgery – and MOLLI – beyond breast localization. Our vision is for MOLLI to be adopted widely as an indispensable tool that is easier to use for surgeons and more comfortable for patients."

Throughout his career, Ananth has sought to improve the patient experience. He is the only medical physicist ever to win the Human Touch Award, which recognizes a passion for improving the quality of care for Ontario cancer patients. In his role at MOLLI, Ananth has led development of the Evolve 3S (strategic site solutions) program, leading to dramatic improvements in program efficiency and patient and provider satisfaction.

Ananth's academic research has focused on improving image guidance for medical procedures ranging from radiation to surgical oncology techniques. As a practitioner and inventor, he has helped make precision surgery simpler through targeted innovation and increasing access to high-quality care. He is a co-inventor on numerous patents and has garnered several grants for medical device innovations.

Former CEO Fazila Seker has stepped aside. "The Board thanks Fazila for her contributions and leadership as MOLLI gained FDA approval, the team grew, and we launched commercially," said James C. Temerty, Chairman of the Board. "We now look to an exciting future ahead with Ananth as the company's leader. The Board has immense confidence in Ananth's leadership, commercial and clinical acumen and technical expertise. The market opportunity for MOLLI is tremendous and we look forward to the coming banner year as we expand across North America."

MOLLI is a medical device that implants a tiny tissue marker — about the size of a sesame seed — to mark the location of tumours for surgeons. These tumours are typically small — often the size of a pearl. The MOLLI Wand® works by detecting the MOLLI Marker® and visualizing its location with a simple distance reading on a tablet, helping surgeons locate lesions more efficiently with improved accuracy. The marker is implanted by a radiologist within 30 days prior to the surgery and creates scheduling flexibility for the patient and hospital, which has become of paramount importance in an unpredictable pandemic environment.

ABOUT MOLLI SURGICAL:

MOLLI Surgical started in the operating room, where surgeons were using dated tools to treat cancer patients — and we knew we could do better. Our surgical wand is precise, easy-to-use and built with the realities of the operating room in mind. More importantly, it is built with patients in mind. Our technology replaces procedures to mark tumours with one that is not only kinder — but more accurate, efficient and cost-effective. MOLLI Surgical is proud to build the advanced equipment that patients prefer to have and that physicians prefer to use. For more information, visit mollisurgical.com.

