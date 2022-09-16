Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,084 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,231 in the last 365 days.

Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Releases Interactive Equity Dashboards 

BostonSeptember 16, 2022 - The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) announced today the release of four Equity Dashboards, the latest information product from the Department of Economic Research (DER). The Equity Dashboards offer curated, complex economic data on Hispanics and/or Latinos, Black and African Americans, Asian Americans, and women in Massachusetts. The dashboards visualize data from several public sources in an accessible, user-friendly format.

View the Equity Dashboards.

“The need for these resources has been emphasized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as the pandemic’s economic impact has been inconsistent across gender, race, and ethnicity,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These dashboards will be valuable tools which will inform our work to close job and equity gaps and identify opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed.”

The four dashboards comprise 58 data visualizations that compare statistics like employment, unemployment, wages, and more, across demographics and geographies where possible. Interactive maps and charts, and contextual menus provide deeper insights into the data. Data across different geographies and time periods is assembled from public sources such as the United States Census Bureau, Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. EOLWD and DER launched these four dashboards today and continue to explore dashboards to represent data on additional communities.

“We envision these Equity Dashboards to be living documents that grow and develop as new data and insights emerge about the Commonwealth’s ever-changing economy” said Department of Economic Research Director Lisa Hemmerle. “Our hope is that these highly visual and interactive tools will serve all data-curious minds, policy makers, employers, education institutions, community partners, and more, across Massachusetts.” 

All four Equity Dashboards are available to the public at mass.gov/EquityDashboards.

###

You just read:

Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Releases Interactive Equity Dashboards 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.