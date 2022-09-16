Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Releases Interactive Equity Dashboards 

Boston — September 16, 2022 - The Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD) announced today the release of four Equity Dashboards, the latest information product from the Department of Economic Research (DER). The Equity Dashboards offer curated, complex economic data on Hispanics and/or Latinos, Black and African Americans, Asian Americans, and women in Massachusetts. The dashboards visualize data from several public sources in an accessible, user-friendly format.

View the Equity Dashboards.

“The need for these resources has been emphasized in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as the pandemic’s economic impact has been inconsistent across gender, race, and ethnicity,” said Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta. “These dashboards will be valuable tools which will inform our work to close job and equity gaps and identify opportunities for the unemployed and underemployed.”

The four dashboards comprise 58 data visualizations that compare statistics like employment, unemployment, wages, and more, across demographics and geographies where possible. Interactive maps and charts, and contextual menus provide deeper insights into the data. Data across different geographies and time periods is assembled from public sources such as the United States Census Bureau, Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. EOLWD and DER launched these four dashboards today and continue to explore dashboards to represent data on additional communities.

“We envision these Equity Dashboards to be living documents that grow and develop as new data and insights emerge about the Commonwealth’s ever-changing economy” said Department of Economic Research Director Lisa Hemmerle. “Our hope is that these highly visual and interactive tools will serve all data-curious minds, policy makers, employers, education institutions, community partners, and more, across Massachusetts.”

All four Equity Dashboards are available to the public at mass.gov/EquityDashboards.

###