Expo East NSF Booth Offers BeVeg Vegan Certification.

BeVeg Vegan Certification: globally accredited vegan trademark

One of the world’s largest food safety certifiers, NSF, promotes the BeVeg Vegan certification program at Natural Products Expo East.

One big benefit of the BeVeg program is that it is one and done packaging ... companies do not have to change their packaging based on export since the BeVeg trademark is registered globally.”
— Carissa Kranz, esq., BeVeg International Vegan Certification CEO.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeVeg Vegan certification trademark assures consumers, retailers and brand owners their Vegan label claims are officially validated through independent third-party audits. Businesses can bundle the BeVeg certification with other NSF certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.

Likewise, While BeVeg audits may be bundled, they may also be performed individually. The BeVeg Vegan certification program through NSF and the Orthodox Union (OU kosher certifier) can manage audits in about 180 countries.

One big benefit of the BeVeg program is that it is “one and done packaging”, says BeVeg International CEO and attorney, Carissa Kranz. Since the BeVeg program is recognized as an International Standardization Organization (ISO) standard and has globally registered trademark protection, companies do not have to change their packaging based on export to different continents since the BeVeg trademark is registered in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and more.

This is an opportunity for plant based food and vegan cosmetic brands, companies and manufacturing facilities to learn how to gain a competitive edge in sales for Vegan labeled products globally, as no other Vegan trademark considers allergen controls and protects consumer interests in the same robust manner.

To learn how to get Vegan certified from BeVeg, or learn more about the Vegan certification process, stop by the NSF booths at Expo East and speak to a BeVeg representative, or click here: Vegan certification with NSF and BeVeg.

BeVeg CEO explains the benefits of Vegan Certification.

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

