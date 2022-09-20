TicketSearch offers limited promo pricing to celebrate launch of new website for US Customers
TicketSearch announces promotional pricing for new US customers and the launch of its redesigned US website.
With the introduction of these features, organizations have access to additional branding customizations and tools to improve the patron experience while reclaiming lost revenue.”NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TicketSearch, a global box office and event management platform with services spanning across North America, announces the launch of its redesigned US website as well as new and improved platform enhancements. These latest key features are centered towards generating additional revenue and improving the customer experience. To celebrate the new website and platform features, TicketSearch is offering promotional pricing for new US customers.
— Daniel Sammy, International Accounts Manager for TicketSearch North America
New Key Features:
Full Apple Wallet Customization
When a patron purchases a ticket for an event, they will get an email of their ticket as an attachment and within that email, they may click ‘Add to My Apple Wallet’ to have a digital ticket added to their Apple Wallet. Organizers can fully customize the Apple Wallet Pass that will be generated to be in line with their branding by integrating their logo, themes, and colors.
Abandoned Cart Reminder Email
Patrons who were not able to complete their order but have input their email on the ‘Finalize Order’ page will receive an automated email within an hour to remind them of their ongoing order. If the patrons wish to proceed with their orders after the reminder but their chosen seats are unavailable, the system will suggest alternatives, allowing the organization to reclaim potential lost revenue.
One-Time-Use Promo Codes
Organizers can generate customizable one-time-use promo codes that their patrons can use upon their purchase. With these promo codes, organizations can offer special discounts and privileges to specific patrons for their events.
TicketSearch is currently offering two levels of service, the Standard Edition and Enterprise Solution. The Standard Edition provides a full-featured CRM, box office, and fundraising solution suitable for organizations of any size. This package includes the tools and support to sell tickets, registrations, and merchandise, accept donations as well as manage events and customer relations.
For a limited time, to celebrate the website relaunch, new customers can access the system for as low as $99/month with an introductory ticket rate of $0.75 for their first year. Add-on tools for the sale of Merchandise, Subscriptions, or Memberships can be purchased separately, along with Active Seat Maps and Fundraising functions.
The Enterprise Solution offers managed services, marketing support & integrations, additional customizations, and concierge support services including phone sales. This package will appeal to any size organization, especially those who require concierge services and complete box office management including staff, equipment, and merchant services.
About TicketSearch
TicketSearch is a global ticketing platform offering next-generation services for venues to enhance the customer experience with an affordable, efficient, and powerful self-managed solution. Built in collaboration with 700 venues and more than a thousand professionals across three continents, developers have created a modular system suitable for any organization’s needs. TicketSearch believes that with the right tools, every organization can find new ways to generate revenue and improve the customer experience. With a mobile-first approach, the platform provides customers with quick and easy options to complete their transactions.
TicketSearch was developed and launched in Australia and has since grown and expanded with sales and customer service offices located in North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. For more information visit www.ticketsearchusa.com
