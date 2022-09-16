BeVeg Wins Vegan Certification Body of the Year Award
Prestige Awards recognises businesses that have proven to be the best in their market. This year, BeVeg took the trophy for “Certification Body of the year.”
BeVeg was selected as the winner for Certification Body of the Year as the company best demonstrated their strengths in these aforementioned areas.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Awards recognizes businesses that have proven to be the best in their market. This year, BeVeg took the trophy for “Certification Body of the year,” specifically for its integrity and transparency in global “Vegan certification for product label claims.”
The BeVeg Vegan certification trademark assures consumers, retailers and brand owners’ Vegan label claims are officially validated through independent third-party audits. Businesses can bundle the BeVeg certification with other NSF certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others. Likewise, While BeVeg Vegan audits may be bundled, they may also be performed individually. The BeVeg Vegan certification program managed through NSF and the Orthodox Union (OU kosher certifier) can manage audits in about 180 countries.
Before selecting BeVeg as the winner, the Prestige Awards team conducted extensive research to identify the major regions around the world and competitors. All shortlisted companies put forward in the Prestige Awards had proven evidence of their work, positive feedback from their clients, information on previous accreditation and international recognition. The judging panel based their decision upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. BeVeg was selected as the winner for Certification Body of the Year as the company best demonstrated their strengths in these aforementioned areas.
The BeVeg program is recognized as an International Standardisation Organization (ISO) standard and has globally registered trademark protection in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and more. BeVeg provides an opportunity for plant based food, vegan textiles, and vegan cosmetic brands to gain a competitive edge in sales for Vegan labelled products globally, as no other Vegan trademark considers allergen controls, manufacturing processes, and therefore, protects consumer interests in the same robust manner.
Visit www.beveg.com to learn how to get Vegan certified from BeVeg, or learn more about the Vegan certification process.
