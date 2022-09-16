NSF and T&C Launch Vegan Certification with BeVeg in Korea
BeVeg provides an opportunity for Korean food and cosmetic brands, companies and manufacturing facilities to learn how to gain a competitive edge in sales.
If you are getting certifications for the right reasons, BeVeg is the only Vegan certification offering on the global marketplace with consistent application and facility audits,”SEOUL, GYEONGGI, SOUTH KOREA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is an opportunity for Korean food and cosmetic brands, companies and manufacturing facilities to learn how to gain a competitive edge in sales for Vegan labeled products exported to the US and other capital markets.
— Carissa Kranz, esq., BeVeg International Vegan Certification CEO.
At the event, the NSF technical team will discuss the value of BeVeg Vegan certification globally, and why BeVeg is the only accredited globally recognized Vegan certification program with consistent third-party audits, thereby protecting the consumer, the facility, the retailer and ensuring brand trust.
“If you are getting certifications for the right reasons, BeVeg is the only Vegan certification offering on the global marketplace with consistent application and facility audits,” says Carissa Kranz, esq., BeVeg International Vegan Certification CEO.
Another benefit of the BeVeg program is that it is “one and done packaging”, says attorney Kranz. Since the BeVeg program is recognized as an International Standardization Organization (ISO) standard and has globally registered trademark protection, companies do not have to change their packaging based on export to different continents since the BeVeg trademark is registered in the US, Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and more.
NSF, is a global and leading food and product safety certifier, and is managing the BeVeg global Vegan certification program across continents. The BeVeg Vegan logo enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. NSF offers the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering, which can take place at the same time in a streamlined process during another product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others. While BeVeg audits may be bundled, they may also be performed individually.
The BeVeg Vegan certification symbol is representative of a public health and safety program as it warrants facility audits were analyzed and risk assessed to ensure no contamination with products of animal origin, which may affect the allergic consumer who may have an allergic reaction to milk, eggs, dairy, or shellfish.
No other Vegan trademark considers allergen controls and protects consumer interests in the same robust manner.
To learn how to get Vegan certified from BeVeg, or learn more about the Vegan certification process, sign up to be in attendance on September 21, 2022.
BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BeVeg CEO explains the benefits of Vegan Certification.