Vegan Certified Products at CHFA NOW (BEVEG)

BeVeg Vegan Certification: globally accredited vegan trademark

BeVeg defines what it means to be a truly Vegan product at CHFA NOW, Toronto, which is Canada’s largest trade show for natural, organic, and wellness products.

BeVeg protects the mainstream consumer by ensuring label transparency and consumer confidence...the BeVeg global Vegan trademark is the benchmark claim for plant-based products worldwide.”
— Carissa Kranz, Esq., CEO of BeVeg Vegan certification
TORONTO, CANADA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeVeg Vegan Certifiers will attend CHFA NOW trade show September 17 and 18, 2022 at Enercare Center, Exhibition Place.

The BeVeg Vegan Certification program is partnered with NSF, a global and leading food and product safety certifier, and the Orthodox Union, world’s leading kosher certifier, to offer the only worldwide Vegan certification program on the planet with consistent and accredited third-party audits and a global Vegan trademark that is globally recognized to certify a successful Vegan audit was completed.

The BeVeg Vegan logo is a global trademark that enables brands to independently validate Vegan product claims with confidence. This is important for the plant-based consumer and for the producer wishing to access and export to new capital markets. NSF and OU offer the BeVeg Vegan certification as a bundled audit offering, which can take place at the same time, and for a discounted rate, during another product or business audit for non-GMO, organic, gluten-free kosher, among others. While BeVeg audits may be bundled, they may also be performed individually.

The BeVeg Vegan certification symbol is representative of a public health and safety program as it warrants facility audits were analyzed and risk assessed to ensure no contamination with products of animal origin, which may affect the allergic consumer who may have an allergic reaction to milk, eggs, dairy, or shellfish.

“BeVeg protects the mainstream consumer by ensuring label transparency and consumer confidence,” says Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg International Vegan Certification CEO. “The BeVeg global Vegan trademark is the benchmark claim for plant-based products worldwide.”

To learn how to get Vegan certified from BeVeg, or learn more about the Vegan certification process, find a representative at CHFA NOW this week.

BeVeg International
BeVeg Int'l Vegan Cert
+1 866-529-1114
BeVeg Vegan certification introduction

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

Do you have a vegan product? Make your vegan claim official at

