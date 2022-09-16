Attorney General Paxton has joined an Alabama-led amicus brief in the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, defending an Indiana law that prevents biological men from competing in women’s athletics.

The case, A.M. v. Indianapolis Public Schools, moved up to the Seventh Circuit after a federal district court judge ruled in favor of a biological male wanting to compete on a female softball team. The male student, who claims to be female, alleged that Indiana’s biological definition of sex--which is premised on objective reproductive biology--constituted a Title IX violation because it contradicted the individual’s subjective gender identity.

The brief states: “[R]equiring States to abandon an objective definition of sex may force many of them to resort to sex stereotyping as they search for other ways to define ‘boy’ and ‘girl.’ Federal law does not compel this outcome. Amici States have a strong interest in ensuring that federal law continues to permit a definition of sex that accords with reproductive biology and allows States to protect the health, safety, welfare, and privacy of all students.”

To read the full brief, click here.