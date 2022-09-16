Submit Release
Sen. Mike Cierpiot’s Capitol Report for Sept. 16, 2022

Toys for Tots Celebrates 75 Years of Bringing Joy and Hope

This year, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program will celebrate 75 years of bringing Christmas joy and a message of hope to America’s economically disadvantaged children.

Senator Mike Cierpiot meets with Master Sgt. Jon Morgan, aka Master Klaus, assistant coordinator of the Jefferson City Toys for Tots Chapter, ahead of the program’s 2022 Christmas campaign.

On Sept. 14, it was my pleasure to welcome U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jon Morgan, known throughout the Toys for Tots community as Master Klaus, and Toys for Tots coordinators from across Missouri to the State Capitol. They met with lawmakers, received resolutions applauding the nonprofit’s efforts and successes and obtained a statewide proclamation from the governor recognizing Oct. 1, 2022, the campaign’s official kick-off day, as Toys for Tots Day in Missouri.

Established in 1947, Toys for Tots collects and distributes new and unwrapped toys each year to less fortunate children during the Christmas season. Toy collection campaigns run from Oct. 1 through the holiday season and local Toys for Tots chapters work with other groups and organizations to deliver these toys to children by Christmas Eve.

Over the past 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has assisted more than 280 million children nationwide and distributed more than 627 million toys, which is truly remarkable. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those involved in this worthwhile program as they celebrate 75 years and continue to serve the children and families of our communities who need assistance during the holiday season.

As always, I am honored to serve the citizens of the 8th Senatorial District. Please feel free to contact my office in Jefferson City at (573) 751-1464. For information about legislation I have sponsored or my work in the State Capitol, please visit my official Missouri Senate website.

 

