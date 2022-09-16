Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,122 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,308 in the last 365 days.

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 16

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews the four measures the governor vetoed: Senate Bill 724, which would have modified provisions relating to county financial statements; House Bill 1667, which would have created the “Kratom Consumer Protection Act”; House Bill 1720, which would have cut a sunset extension on several agricultural tax credits from six to two years; and House Bill 2090, which included a one-time tax rebate for some state taxpayers. Plus, we review the start of the First Extra Session of the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly.

You just read:

Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.