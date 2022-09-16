Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Sept. 16

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews the four measures the governor vetoed: Senate Bill 724, which would have modified provisions relating to county financial statements; House Bill 1667, which would have created the “Kratom Consumer Protection Act”; House Bill 1720, which would have cut a sunset extension on several agricultural tax credits from six to two years; and House Bill 2090, which included a one-time tax rebate for some state taxpayers. Plus, we review the start of the First Extra Session of the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly.