100th Birthday Party for College Settlement Camp Tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 17, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Horsham
HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: 100th Birthday Party for College Settlement Camp
Pennsylvania State Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery) will make a special presentation at College Settlement Camp's 100th Birthday Party on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: College Settlement Camp, Davies Dining Hall, 593-597 Witmer Road, Horsham, PA 19044
WHO:College Settlement Camp campers, alumni, families, staff, community leaders, Pennsylvania State Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery County)
College Settlement Camp is hosting a FREE 100th Birthday Party for the Horsham camp program that serves children of Philadelphia, in particular children from North Philly, South Philly and West Philly.
Activities include a birthday “cake-off”, food, ice cream sundae bar, raffles, prizes, tours of the camps, hayrides and other fun camp activities for children and their families.
There will also be a canned food drive in support of Philabundance.
Founded in 1922 to serve the children of Philadelphia and their families by providing a healthy outdoor, country experience in the aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the mission of College Settlement of Philadelphia and College Settlement Camps is more vital than ever as the Philadelphia region copes with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the non-profit organization celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the summer camp programs, it continues their mission of shaping the lives of young people by instilling respect for self, others and the natural world.
Additional information is available at https://collegesettlement.org.
Highlights from Summer 2022 at College Settlement Summer Camps in suburban Philadelphia, PA.