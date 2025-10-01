Cool Jazz, Warm Communities: The Jazz Sanctuary Announces October Concert Lineup

Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary, brings four more nights of cool jazz to heat up October with free live performances in Philadelphia, Buckingham and Lower Gwynedd. Alan Segal is the founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit. Now in its 14th year, The Jazz Sanctuary has presented 895 free concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region, bringing people together through live music in churches, community centers, and public spaces.

The Jazz Sanctuary continues their mission to bring peace, connection, and joy through live jazz performances in Philadelphia & its suburbs

Every concert feels special because every concert is special. At each event, someone new discovers us, and often they return with a note of thanks or a donation that helps us continue.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary , brings four more nights of cool jazz to heat up October with free live performances in Philadelphia, Buckingham and Lower Gwynedd.“In a world that often feels topsy-turvy – with politics dividing us and uncertainty all around – I find myself turning to The Jazz Sanctuary as a source of peace and connection,” said Alan Segal, the founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “Our mission is simple: to bring music to as many people as possible. At our Jazz & Joe events, for a few precious hours, differences melt away. I have never seen an argument or a disagreement in the audience – just people sharing the joy of live jazz together.”Now in its 14th year, The Jazz Sanctuary has presented 895 free concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region, bringing people together through live music in churches, community centers, and public spaces.“Every concert feels special because every concert is special. At each event, someone new discovers us, and often they return with a note of thanks or a donation that helps us continue,” Segal said. “That response reinforces why we do this work – music has the power to bring people together, even when they ‘don’t quite get’ what we just played. That sense of unity is a rarity, and it’s what keeps us going.”This October continues that tradition with performances that highlight the artistry of The Jazz Sanctuary’s musicians and performers as well as the welcoming spirit of its signature “Jazz & Joe” series.“For our musicians, jazz is about giving voice to the spirit within. Listen closely and you’ll hear the individuality of each player, and then the harmony when we come together as a group. The secret is that we listen – to each other and to ourselves. Somehow, it works, and judging by the response, our audiences enjoy what we create as much as we love playing it,” noted Segal.The upcoming slate of concerts includes:• Thursday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) - The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion) – brings their popular “Jazz & Joe” series – featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, and dessert treats – to this Montgomery County suburb for a two-hour concert that is free and open to all.• Wednesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Pennepack Baptist Church (8732 Krewstown Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19115) – “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, with the support of the Greater Bustleton Civic League. This 105-minute performance is free of charge and open to all.• Friday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. at the Church of the Messiah (1001 Dekalb Pike, Lower Gwynedd, PA 19002) - The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet – James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Tony Micilli (vibes) and Alan Segal (bass) – joined by noted vocalist, Paula Johns – bring live jazz to this historic Montgomery County church with a two-hour performance that is free and open to all.• Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) – Enjoy an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert is also free and open to all.Weekly updates to The Jazz Sanctuary events schedule are available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly After a recent performance at Society Hill Towers in Philadelphia, that evening’s host sent a note to Segal and the group noting that “This event was a stunning success. Our community enjoyed a blissful afternoon of music, but what made it truly special was seeing the love you have for each other and for the art you practice together. Thank you for sharing that with us.”With four free concerts scheduled throughout October, and more events on the calendar for the final months of 2025 and the year ahead, The Jazz Sanctuary continues its mission of bringing high-quality live jazz to communities across the Greater Philadelphia region.Family Promise Montco PA partners with the Montgomery County community to address homelessness and hunger, one family at a time. Suzanne Kauffman DePuyt, Director of Development and Communications at Family Promise, recently praised The Jazz Sanctuary for their performance at one of their fundraising events.“The trio’s music brought such warmth, energy, and joy to the evening – it truly elevated the entire event,” said DePuyt. “We are deeply grateful to Alan Segal and The Jazz Sanctuary for helping us reach our goal to support families experiencing homelessness and hunger.”The Jazz Sanctuary has received grants from The Presser Foundation to support its mission of bringing jazz to the Philadelphia community. The Presser Foundation is a Philadelphia-based organization that provides philanthropic support for music and music education, aligning with The Jazz Sanctuary's work.In addition, the continued success of The Jazz Sanctuary is made possible by more than 100 generous individual donors and corporate sponsors – including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, Alan J. Segal LLC, and DMG Global – whose support helps keep jazz free, live, and thriving across the region.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 890 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit

Message in the Music - interview with Alan Segal, founder & Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.