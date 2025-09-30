Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer Reveals Special Edition Logo for Nation’s 250th and 2026 FIFA World Cup

Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has unveiled a new commemorative logo for the 2026 season, celebrating a historic moment for the sport of soccer and the Greater Philadelphia Region. The commemorative logo will be featured throughout the 2026 season across Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer programming, events, and gear.

From Ben Franklin’s spark to the passion of today’s players, the mark honors history while igniting excitement for tomorrow.

This new logo represents more than just a mark on paper—it represents our region’s role in both American history and in the future of the world’s game.” — Chris Branscome, CEO, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has unveiled a new commemorative logo for the 2026 season, celebrating a historic moment for the sport of soccer and the Greater Philadelphia Region.The special edition mark honors the upcoming United States’ 250th anniversary, the global spotlight of the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to Philadelphia next summer, and the continued growth of youth soccer across Eastern Pennsylvania.Rooted in history and purpose, the innovative design blends iconic elements of Pennsylvania and Philadelphia’s legacy with modern symbols of the global game:• The Liberty Bell anchors the design as a nod to Philadelphia and the city’s role in the nation’s founding.• The Keystone shape honors Pennsylvania’s identity as the Keystone State and Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer’s legacy since 1972.• The bold “lightning bolt” crack represents both Ben Franklin’s famous kite and key experiment and the energy surrounding Philadelphia’s World Cup host city status.• The number 26, styled in homage to the official 2026 FIFA World Cup logo, sits prominently at the center, marking the year the world’s game comes to the association’s backyard.• Red, white and blue stripes reflect the spirit of the National Semiquincentennial celebrations.• A classic soccer ball and wordmark ground the design in Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer’s roots while looking ahead to the future.“This new logo represents more than just a mark on paper—it represents our region’s role in both American history and in the future of the world’s game,” said Chris Branscome, Chief Executive Officer of Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer. “As Philadelphia prepares to host the world during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and as our nation celebrates its 250th anniversary, our organization is proud to connect those milestones to the young players and families who carry this game forward in Eastern Pennsylvania.”The commemorative logo will be featured throughout the 2026 season across Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer programming, events, and gear. It will serve as a symbol of how the organization honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future.“From our earliest days, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has been rooted in both tradition and innovation,” added Branscome. “This logo reflects the enduring values of our community and our excitement for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunities ahead.”About Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer:Since 1972, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has worked throughout 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania to promote, foster and perpetuate the game of soccer to the region’s youth. Through competitions, educational programs, outreach efforts and coaching clinics, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer impacts the lives of more than 130,000 youth soccer players from ages 5 to 19. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer is one of 55 state associations in US Youth Soccer and a member of the United States Soccer Federation. Additional information can be found at www.epysa.org

Ben Franklin shares Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer's new logo!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.