New, expanded Glenmerry Elementary is under construction

CANADA, September 16 - Construction has begun on the new and expanded Glenmerry Elementary, improving services for students, families and staff.

“A great school is at the heart of every strong community, and our government’s work to invest in schools is one of the many ways we’re making life better for families in B.C.,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education and Child Care. “This September, students across B.C. are heading back to new and improved schools. We’re proud of the work we’ve done to provide students with better places to learn, and we will continue to work closely with school boards to make investments that give students the best educational experience possible.”

The Province is investing as much as $39.1 million to replace and upgrade Glenmerry Elementary. The new school will increase capacity with an additional 165 seats, bringing the total from 270 to 435 to align with growing enrolment demand. Students will be able to continue using the existing school during construction, with the new school expected to be ready for students in the spring of 2024.

“It’s wonderful to see that students in Trail will soon have a new and expanded elementary school,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay-West. “The neighbourhood learning centre will further support families in the area by providing them with before- and after-school care. These are the kind of investments that make a positive impact on families.”

The school will be built according to LEED Gold standards and will include measures to make the building more energy efficient and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Its neighbourhood learning centre will provide additional space for community programming.

"We are excited to break ground on the replacement for Glenmerry Elementary school,” said Catherine Zaitsoff, board chair for the Kootenay-Columbia school district (SD 20). “With a community and sustainability focus, the Trail community and the school district look forward to the culmination of years of hard work and the difference this school will make when it opens.”

Since September 2017, the Government of B.C. has announced $3 billion for new and improved schools as well as land purchases for future schools throughout the province. This includes adding almost 20,000 new student spaces and 32,000 seismically safe seats at B.C. schools.

Budget 2022 includes $3.1 billion for school capital projects over the next three years, including new and expanded schools, seismic upgrades and replacements, and land purchases for future schools.