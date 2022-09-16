The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida August 2022 Employment Data

Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,945 over the year in August 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force in August 2022 grew 14,393 over the year, a 4.0 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 7,552 over the year, a 4.2 percent increase.

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 12,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.0 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services (+3,800 jobs), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,200 jobs). The Ft. Myers metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in education and health services (+11.9 percent), and financial activities (+9.6 percent). The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.7 percent in August 2022, down from 4.3 percent reported in August 2021.

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs over the year in August 2022, reflecting an increase of 5 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year were construction (2,100 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+2,000 jobs). The Naples metro area had the fastest job growth rate among all metro areas in construction (+11.5 percent). The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.8 percent in August 2022, down from 4.0 percent reported in August 2021.

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.





To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

