Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,185 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,246 in the last 365 days.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida August 2022 Employment Data


Naples, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Southwest Florida’s labor force increased by 21,945 over the year in August 2022. The Fort Myers area labor force in August 2022 grew 14,393 over the year, a 4.0 percent increase, and the Naples area labor force increased by 7,552 over the year, a 4.2 percent increase.  

The Fort Myers area private sector employment grew by 12,000 jobs over the year, an increase of 5.0 percent. The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services (+3,800 jobs), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+3,200 jobs). The Ft. Myers metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in education and health services (+11.9 percent), and financial activities (+9.6 percent). The unemployment rate in the Fort Myers area was 2.7 percent in August 2022, down from 4.3 percent reported in August 2021. 

The Naples area private sector employment increased by 7,000 jobs over the year in August 2022, reflecting an increase of 5 percent. The industry gaining the most jobs over the year were construction (2,100 jobs), and leisure and hospitality (+2,000 jobs). The Naples metro area had the fastest job growth rate among all metro areas in construction (+11.5 percent). The unemployment rate in the Naples area was 2.8 percent in August 2022, down from 4.0 percent reported in August 2021. 

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce. 

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.     

###


You just read:

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces Southwest Florida August 2022 Employment Data

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.