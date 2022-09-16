The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Orlando Area August 2022 Employment Data



Orlando, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Orlando area’s unemployment rate was 2.9 percent, a decrease of 2.0 percentage points from 4.9 percent reported in August 2021. The Orlando area’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 5.4 percent (+70,800 jobs) over the year in August 2022. The Orlando area’s private sector employment also increased by 5.9 percent (+68,900 jobs) over the year, representing the second highest number of private sector jobs gained over the year in August 2022 among all metro areas. The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 62,396 over the year in August 2022, an increase of 4.6 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality, increasing by 35,300 jobs; trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by-16,100 jobs, and professional and business services, increasing by 12,000 jobs in August 2022. The Orlando area led all metro areas in leisure and hospitality job gains, adding 35,300 jobs.

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.





To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.



