The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area August 2022 Employment Data



Miami, Fla. —Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami metro area had the fastest over-the-year job growth rate among all metro areas in August 2022 (+7.9 percent). The Miami area also gained the highest number of private sector jobs among all metro areas in August 2022, adding 82,500 jobs. The Miami metro area’s nonagricultural employment increased by 80,400 jobs (+6.8 percent) over the year. The Miami metro area’s unemployment rate dropped 2.8 percentage points over the year to 2.3 percent. The Miami area labor force increased by 27,368, a 2.1 percent increase over the year.





The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were trade, transportation, and utilities, increasing by 26,200 jobs; leisure and hospitality, increasing by 15,700 jobs, education and health services, increasing by 12,000 jobs; and professional and business services, increasing by 11,900 jobs. In August 2022, the Miami area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation, and utilities; education and health services; and manufacturing.





Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

