The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the West Palm Beach Area August 2022 Employment Data

West Palm Beach, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the West Palm Beach metro area private sector employment force increased by 5.3 percent (+30,600 jobs) over the year in August 2022. Total nonagricultural employment in the West Palm Beach area increased by 4.9 percent over the year in August 2022 (+31,400 jobs). The West Palm Beach Area’s labor force also increased by 4.3 percent (+32,049) over the year in August 2022. The West Palm Beach area unemployment rate decreased to 2.9 percent in August 2022, down 1.5 percentage points from 4.4 reported in August 2021.

In the West Palm Beach area, the industry gaining the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality, increasing by 10,900 jobs. In August 2022, the West Palm Beach area led the metro areas in job gains in other services (+5,100 jobs).

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. [HK1] The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

