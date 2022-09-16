The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Tampa Area August 2022 Employment Data

Tampa, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Tampa metro area led all metro areas in job gains over the year in financial activities (+6,800 jobs). The Tampa area also gained the third highest number of private sector jobs of all metro areas in the state, adding 63,700 new private sector jobs over the year, representing a 5.1 percent increase. The Tampa areas total nonagricultural employment grew by 4.6 percent over the year in August 2022 (+63,900 jobs). The Tampa area’s labor force grew by 65,898 over the year in August 2022, a 4.2 percent increase. The Tampa area’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in August 2022, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.3 percent.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+19,900 jobs), and trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,600 jobs).

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers

###



