The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Jacksonville Area August 2022 Employment Data

Jacksonville, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Jacksonville metro area’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.8 percent in August 2022, 1.3 percentage points lower than the August 2021 rate of 4.1 percent. The Jacksonville area’s total nonagricultural employment increased by 4.7 percent over the year in August 2022, reflecting an increase of 34,300 jobs. The Jacksonville area’s private sector employment increased by 5.3 percent over the year in August 2022, adding 34,800 jobs. The Jacksonville area labor force increased by 4.7 percent (+37,328) over the year in August 2022.

The Jacksonville area industry gaining the most jobs over the year in August 2022 was professional and business services, growing by 15,700 jobs. In August 2022, this industry also led all metro areas in job gains over the year.

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.



To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

