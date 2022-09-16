The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Fort Lauderdale Area August 2022 Employment Data

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Fort Lauderdale metro area’s August 2022 unemployment rate was 2.8 percent, down 2.0 percentage points from the year ago rate of 4.8 percent. The Fort Lauderdale area led all metro areas in construction industry job gains over the year in August 2022 with an increase of 2,500 jobs over the year.

Total nonagricultural employment increased by 39,200 jobs (+4.6 percent). Private sector employment in the Ft. Lauderdale metro area increased by 5.2 percent (+39,000 jobs) over the year in August 2022. The Fort Lauderdale area labor force also grew by 41,150 over the year, reflecting an increase of 4.0 percent.

The Fort Lauderdale metro area industries gaining the most jobs over the year were professional and business services, increasing by 12,300 jobs, and leisure and hospitality, increasing by 8,200 jobs.

Florida’s economy is solid – with the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states. The state’s unemployment rate remains low, businesses continue to create jobs for Floridians, and Floridians continue to enter the workforce.

Data in the month of August continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 500,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals, and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the statewide August 2022 employment data, visit www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases. Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data.

