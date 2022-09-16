MTS Family Artists Win Big At The 2022 Red Carpet Holland Awards

Ed Roman Hannyta Gary Pratt

With a total of 17 awards, 2022 was a big year for MTS family artists at the 2022 Red Carpet Holland Awards.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many prolific and highly talented artists under the MTS Management Group umbrella. Several of the artists won big at the recent 2022 Red Carpet Holland Awards, including MTS artists from the USA, Canada, UK, Italy, and Finland. The Red Carpet Holland Awards are distributed every year by the Fair Play Country Music Media Group in order to honor independent artists and give recognition to the new and upcoming musicians across various genres. For 2022, MTS family artists bagged a total of 17 awards across different notable categories during the award ceremony.

MTS Management Group’s 2022 winners include Miss Freddye, Gary Pratt, Madelyn Victoria, Jay Elle, Hannyta, Lorenzo Gabanizza feat. Jeff Christie, Doug Kistner, Margaret Dorn And The Accidentals, Ed Roman, Little Wretches / Robert Andrew Wagner, Richard Lynch, Jeremy Parsons, Willie & The Goodsouls, Zack Landry and more. MTS’ Michael Stover was named Manager of the Year for the 3rd year in a row.

A full list of winners can be seen at https://www.fairplaycountrymusic.com/award-winners-2022/.

ABOUT MTS MANAGEMENT GROUP:

Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 12 years, MTS Records has released 40+ Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including FIFTEEN #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles. MTS has also promoted 60+ Top 40 itunes chart singles, including 60+ Top 5s and 40+ #1s, AND a Top 5 Billboard Magazine chart hit! Michael has written columns featured in Hypebot, Music Think Tank, and Fair Play Country Music, among others. Michael is a 2020 Hermes Creative Awards Winner and a 2020 dotComm Awards Winner for marketing and communication. More details about the MTS family of artists and the 2022 Red Carpet Holland Awards can be seen at http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com.