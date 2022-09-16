Submit Release
Suicide Prevention Resources to Support Youth, Families and Teachers

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and the California Health and Human Services Agency has curated youth suicide prevention resources for young people, families and friends, and teachers and schools. Resources include videos, information, and links to services that can help Californians find the support they need and when they need it.

Throughout Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, you can help by talking about suicide and sharing these resources with your networks and Californians who might need support.

