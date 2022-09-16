Revered Rock Musician Joe Macre Releases New Bonus Single “When You’re Smiling At Me”

With his latest album “The Dream is Free” out, the Crack The Sky bassist has now released a 2nd bonus single, “When You’re Smiling At Me.”

At this point in my career, I feel a certain amount of diversity and exploring my roots is something that I want to do.”
— Joe Macre

STEUBENVILLE, OH, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having worked with some of the biggest names in rock music, Joe Macre has served as the original bassist for the progressive rock band, Crack The Sky. He began his independent music journey in 2018, releasing the album, “Bullet Train”. His latest project is the highly anticipated “The Dream is Free” album, released on July 17th, 2022. Joe has now announced the second bonus single track from the album, “When You’re Smiling At Me.” The song is a re-discovery of Joe Macre’s musical roots and the early musical influences in his life, which led him to pursuing music as a full-time profession.

“It’s an R&B/Pop/Rock song which I wrote after completing ‘The Dream’ album. Having grown up with Motown, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, James Brown and anything funky, my Rock/Prog style is one of rhythm.”

He further added “I wrote ‘I Need You’ and ‘When You’re Smiling At Me’ in two days and said, well, that’s not me! After reflecting, I realized it was me, based on my roots and at this point in my career, I feel a certain amount of diversity and exploring my roots is something that I want to do. Based on the first single, it’s also what people like so I’m excited to release it. I hope it’s received well.”

First single, “I Need You” is approaching 22K Spotify streams, having hit the UK iTunes Rock songs chart. “When You’re Smiling At Me” hit #78 on the UK iTunes Pop Songs chart.

ABOUT JOE MACRE: Joe is known as the original bassist for the progressive rock band “Crack The
Sky” best known for achieving debut album of the year in Rolling Stone Magazine and still included in
the top 50 albums of all time. Joe was a member of Crack The Sky from 1975–1980 and 2004-2009.
Joe has also worked with The B. E. Taylor Group, Wild Cherry, King Friday, Jim Croce, David Sanborn, The Brecker Brothers, Marie Osmond, Keith Green, Clint Brown, and others.

For more information, please visit http://www.joemacre.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

Contact
Michael Stover
MTS Management Group michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

