Renowned Genetic Scientist Releases Second Album “Signs & Wonders”

Sun King Rising’s John Blangero will release a new collection of “Southern Soul” tracks on October 1st, 2022.

PORT ISABEL, TX, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun King Rising’s highly anticipated second album “Signs & Wonders” gets a release date of October 1st, 2022 on PeacockSunrise Records. Sun King Rising is the professional moniker of singer/songwriter/piano player John Blangero who resides in Port Isabel, Texas. Combining different genres and musical influences, he refers to his music as the new wave of southern rock and soul music.

With Spotify streams of his 2020 debut album, “Delta Tales” approaching 800K, and youtube views of his award-winning “Free Will in China Blue” video approaching 40K, Blangero looks to continue the momentum with his new album.

John Blangero’s southern family culture and values form the backbone for his music. Taking inspiration from the icons of his generation, his music combines the literary genius of William Faulkner, the bluesy compositional brilliance of George Gershwin, the blue-eyed soul of Elton John, and the funky rhythms and horns of 60s-70s Muscle Shoals.”Signs & Wonders” is a collection of Blangero’s southern noir stories set to music, with a cast of colorful characters, intrigue, tales of sin and redemption, murder without justice, and love without limits.

Blangero is also a world-renowned genetic scientist who has spent much time over the past several years, working on the COVID pandemic.

More details about Sun King Rising can be seen at http://www.sunkingrising.com.