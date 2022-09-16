10 HOURS ON THE ROAD WELL WORTH THE DRIVE FOR $500,000 WINNER

Back

UNICOI COUNTY – What a road trip! A brother and sister from Erwin, located in Unicoi County near the border of Tennessee and North Carolina, spent a total of 10 hours on the road recently with one thing in mind: The $500,000 prize they would collect at the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters.

The five hours to Music City, and then back home on the same day, was well worth the duo’s efforts.

“It sure was a long drive, but who cares?” said the enthusiastic winner, who coincidentally is a driver for an East Tennessee company. “The first thing I’m going to do is buy my wife a new car!” he said while his sister laughed and smiled. Looks like driving will continue to be in the family’s future …

The winner purchased the $500,000 Jackpot instant ticket at Roadrunner, 1415 N. Main Street in Erwin.

Including this big winner, a total of nearly $24 million was paid to Lottery players during the week of Sept. 4 – Sept. 10, 2022.

Congrats to all!

